Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] moved down -0.25: Why It’s Important

Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] loss -0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $32.17 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Tivity Health Announces Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Stone Point Capital for $32.50 Per Share in Cash.

Total Transaction Value of $2.0 Billion.

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Stone Point Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Tivity Health stockholders will receive $32.50 in cash per share, representing a total transaction value of $2.0 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Tivity Health will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be traded on Nasdaq.

Tivity Health Inc. represents 49.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.58 billion with the latest information. TVTY stock price has been found in the range of $31.96 to $32.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 453.07K shares, TVTY reached a trading volume of 6844495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTY shares is $30.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tivity Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $25 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tivity Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on TVTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivity Health Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TVTY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.87.

Trading performance analysis for TVTY stock

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, TVTY shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.76 for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.94, while it was recorded at 32.26 for the last single week of trading, and 25.55 for the last 200 days.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tivity Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tivity Health Inc. go to -5.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

There are presently around $1,472 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,153,512, which is approximately 3.107% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,918,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.61 million in TVTY stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $154.8 million in TVTY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivity Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY] by around 2,118,279 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 2,203,230 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 41,314,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,635,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTY stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 689,353 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 807,138 shares during the same period.