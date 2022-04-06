The Kroger Co. [KR] Stock trading around $57.65 per share: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $59.13 during the day while it closed the day at $57.65. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Kroger Dallas Division Launches Restaurant Supply.

Service connects local restaurant operators with fresh food at wholesale prices .

Kroger’s Dallas Division is making it simpler for local restaurants to keep their customer-favorite items on the menu. Known for providing the freshest food at a great value, the grocer is launching Kroger Restaurant Supply, exclusively in Greater Dallas today.

The Kroger Co. stock has also gained 2.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has inclined by 24.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.56% and gained 27.38% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $41.62 billion, with 735.00 million shares outstanding and 715.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.06M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 5847937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $51.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $47 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on KR stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.71, while it was recorded at 57.26 for the last single week of trading, and 44.51 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 5.53%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,900 million, or 84.00% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,978,401, which is approximately 17.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,121,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.53 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -0.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 37,804,639 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 48,897,110 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 503,474,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,176,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,266,540 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 7,743,993 shares during the same period.