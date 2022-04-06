The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Stock trading around $13.46 per share: What’s Next?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.30%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that GOODYEAR INTRODUCES 16 POPULAR NEW SIZES FOR EAGLE EXHILARATE.

Ultra-high-performance all-season tire continues to unleash performance for drivers.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) debuted 16 new sizes for the Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate, its premium ultra-high-performance, all-season tire.

Over the last 12 months, GT stock dropped by -24.04%. The one-year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.61. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.82 billion, with 282.00 million shares outstanding and 280.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 5926312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $22.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $23, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on GT stock. On December 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GT shares from 29 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for GT in the course of the last twelve months was 47.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 14.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,233 million, or 87.70% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,238,289, which is approximately 4.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,912,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.7 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $261.58 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly 1.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 25,906,558 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 21,461,439 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 192,833,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,201,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,391,137 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,185,759 shares during the same period.