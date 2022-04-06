System1 Inc. [SST] is 103.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

System1 Inc. [NYSE: SST] closed the trading session at $20.31 on 04/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.61, while the highest price level was $37.10. The company report on April 4, 2022 that System1 Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Full-Year Revenue Up 47% Year-Over-Year to $833 Million, with Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue Up 48%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 103.92 percent and weekly performance of 35.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 104.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 103.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 772.98K shares, SST reached to a volume of 32388468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about System1 Inc. [SST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for System1 Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27.

SST stock trade performance evaluation

System1 Inc. [SST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.22. With this latest performance, SST shares gained by 32.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.47 for System1 Inc. [SST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.43, while it was recorded at 16.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

System1 Inc. [SST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $778 million, or 44.80% of SST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SST stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,196,695, which is approximately 13.295% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,622,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.81 million in SST stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $37.05 million in SST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in System1 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in System1 Inc. [NYSE:SST] by around 10,757,530 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 11,204,811 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 25,163,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,126,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SST stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,144,533 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 6,656,436 shares during the same period.