Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] price surged by 16.59 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Sphere 3D Names Patricia Trompeter CEO; Duncan McEwan Transitions to Chairman of the Board.

The Company will expand its Board of Directors to five members and establish an executive advisory board in the second quarter of 2022.

Sphere 3D Corp. (Nasdaq: ANY) (Sphere 3D), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, has announced that Patricia Trompeter will become Sphere 3D’s CEO and that Duncan McEwan will transition to be Chairman of the Board of Directors. Peter Tassiopoulos, former CEO of Sphere 3D, will work closely with Ms. Trompeter and the board to ensure a smooth transition and remain engaged as a consultant for one year. The changes are effective April 5, 2022.

A sum of 54888368 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.32M shares. Sphere 3D Corp. shares reached a high of $2.84 and dropped to a low of $2.26 until finishing in the latest session at $2.53.

The one-year ANY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.7. The average equity rating for ANY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

ANY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.05. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 31.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sphere 3D Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -508.01 and a Gross Margin at -107.18. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.02.

Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

ANY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 16.50% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST with ownership of 904,912, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.54% of the total institutional ownership; NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/, holding 882,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 million in ANY stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $1.41 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly 65.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 3,689,192 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,593,016 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 441,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,723,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,211,384 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 787,997 shares during the same period.