Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] moved down -1.57: Why It’s Important

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] price plunged by -1.57 percent to reach at -$0.72. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Love Pharma Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing.

LOVE Pharma Inc. (“LOVE” and or “the Company”) (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 16,550,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit, for gross proceeds of $331,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days.

The Company paid $9,050 in cash and issued 400,000 broker warrants on the same terms as noted above, to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until August 6, 2022.

A sum of 6871992 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.89M shares. Southwest Airlines Co. shares reached a high of $46.23 and dropped to a low of $44.61 until finishing in the latest session at $45.21.

The one-year LUV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.0. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $53.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 21.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.82, while it was recorded at 45.68 for the last single week of trading, and 47.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,874 million, or 78.20% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,814,978, which is approximately 17.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 54,290,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.88 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly 1.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 38,224,133 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 42,955,129 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 373,303,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,482,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,292,057 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 12,156,407 shares during the same period.