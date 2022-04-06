SentinelOne Inc. [S] Revenue clocked in at $204.80 million, down -24.30% YTD: What’s Next?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] traded at a low on 04/05/22, posting a -7.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.22. The company report on April 5, 2022 that FTI Consulting Selects SentinelOne to Accelerate Incident Response and Enhance Cyber Readiness Services Across Global Customer Portfolio.

Leading Provider of Cyber Risk Management and Complex Investigations for Global Organizations Selects SentinelOne XDR.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a strategic alliance with FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm. FTI Consulting strengthens its cybersecurity offering with SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to proactively manage cyber risks and threats, accelerate incident response, and efficiently conduct investigations for its global customer portfolio.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4316566 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SentinelOne Inc. stands at 6.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.67%.

The market cap for S stock reached $10.16 billion, with 263.00 million shares outstanding and 90.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, S reached a trading volume of 4316566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $48.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.57% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.92, while it was recorded at 39.25 for the last single week of trading.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +59.72. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -7.30%.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $6,483 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $896.35 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 64.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 47,132,475 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,453,833 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 103,485,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,072,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,744,752 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,755,462 shares during the same period.