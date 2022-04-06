Redburn lifts Moderna Inc. [MRNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] traded at a low on 04/05/22, posting a -6.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $162.05. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Moderna Launches New Charitable Foundation.

Initial grants of approximately $5 million awarded to local and global nonprofits that support groups and causes disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the launch of the Moderna Charitable Foundation to promote public health, access to quality healthcare and educational opportunities, particularly in underserved populations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6637582 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Moderna Inc. stands at 6.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.10%.

The market cap for MRNA stock reached $63.71 billion, with 406.00 million shares outstanding and 365.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 6637582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $241.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 11.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has MRNA stock performed recently?

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.29. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 28.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.95, while it was recorded at 171.67 for the last single week of trading, and 274.16 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $42,519 million, or 62.60% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,772,079, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,661,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.73 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 0.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 610 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 22,357,714 shares. Additionally, 607 investors decreased positions by around 18,205,007 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 205,866,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,429,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,393,221 shares, while 233 institutional investors sold positions of 5,066,003 shares during the same period.