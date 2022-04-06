Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] Revenue clocked in at $2.18 billion, up 2.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] closed the trading session at $33.52 on 04/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.46, while the highest price level was $35.10. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Pure Storage Enables Organizations To Drive Out Direct Carbon Usage In Their Data Storage Systems By Up To 80%.

Pure issued its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which offers transparency into company benchmarks and sets goals for the future.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today issued its inaugural ESG report, which provides visibility into the company’s current metrics and sets commitments for making meaningful progress toward a better future for the global community.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.98 percent and weekly performance of -6.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, PSTG reached to a volume of 6160226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $38.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $37 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on PSTG stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PSTG shares from 38 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 67.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

PSTG stock trade performance evaluation

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.58, while it was recorded at 35.03 for the last single week of trading, and 26.58 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.51 and a Gross Margin at +67.52. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81.

Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 65.14%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,442 million, or 84.20% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,191,038, which is approximately 18.977% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,165,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $957.58 million in PSTG stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $610.45 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 30,189,148 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 26,745,567 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 182,550,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,485,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,414,984 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,139,782 shares during the same period.