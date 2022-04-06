OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] moved up 2.98: Why It’s Important

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] gained 2.98% or 0.05 points to close at $1.73 with a heavy trading volume of 6558871 shares. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Organigram to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on April 12, 2022.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (together, the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, announced today it will report earnings results for its second quarter 2022 ended February 28, 2022 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 before market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results with details as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $1.70, the shares rose to $1.7493 and dropped to $1.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OGI points out that the company has recorded -21.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, OGI reached to a volume of 6558871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGI shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for OGI stock

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 25.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5222, while it was recorded at 1.7140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1109 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $85 million, or 14.89% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 17,408,004, which is approximately -33.907% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,736,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 million in OGI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $5.44 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 17,302,159 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 11,953,648 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 19,861,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,117,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,602,421 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,756 shares during the same period.