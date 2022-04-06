Old National Bancorp [ONB] fell -12.25% so far this year. What now?

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] loss -1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $15.90 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Old National Bancorp Announces Preferred Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (NASDAQ: ONB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on Old National’s 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: ONBPP) and Series C (NASDAQ: ONBPO). The dividends are payable on May 20, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2022.

About Old NationalOld National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With more than $46 billion of assets and $34 billion of assets under management, it ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Old National Bancorp represents 165.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.72 billion with the latest information. ONB stock price has been found in the range of $15.88 to $16.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, ONB reached a trading volume of 4752764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Old National Bancorp [ONB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $21.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Old National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on ONB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old National Bancorp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.00.

Trading performance analysis for ONB stock

Old National Bancorp [ONB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.67. With this latest performance, ONB shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.83 for Old National Bancorp [ONB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.76, while it was recorded at 16.28 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old National Bancorp [ONB] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.37. Old National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Old National Bancorp [ONB]

There are presently around $3,769 million, or 44.80% of ONB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,244,254, which is approximately -0.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,121,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.63 million in ONB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $296.81 million in ONB stock with ownership of nearly -2.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ:ONB] by around 13,445,245 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 10,279,602 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 213,315,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,040,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,702,229 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,437 shares during the same period.