Novavax Inc. [NVAX] moved down -13.36: Why It’s Important

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] price plunged by -13.36 percent to reach at -$10.06. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Novavax Submits Request to Expand Conditional Marketing Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine in the European Union to Adolescents (Ages 12-17).

If granted, Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) would be the first protein-based option for adolescents aged 12-17 years in Europe.

– Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced submission of its request to expand the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) in the European Union (EU) to adolescents aged 12 through 17 years.

A sum of 6635392 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.07M shares. Novavax Inc. shares reached a high of $75.00 and dropped to a low of $64.64 until finishing in the latest session at $65.23.

The one-year NVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.66. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $179.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVAX stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 285 to 161.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 7.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.25. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.55, while it was recorded at 72.65 for the last single week of trading, and 161.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NVAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,223 million, or 44.50% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,897,007, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,395,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.7 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $136.84 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 3,739,075 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 7,619,443 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 22,723,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,081,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 456,953 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,181,774 shares during the same period.