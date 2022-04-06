NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $87

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] loss -0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $85.62 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Statement by NextEra Energy, Inc. President and CEO and NextEra Energy Partners, LP CEO John Ketchum Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Decision to Investigate the Solar Circumvention Petition.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) President and CEO and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) CEO John Ketchum issued the following statement regarding yesterday’s decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce to initiate an anti-circumvention investigation into the importation of solar panels from select Asian countries.

“Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a decision to initiate an anti-circumvention investigation into the importation of solar panels from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia, thereby granting a recent petition filed by Auxin Solar, a small 60-employee solar panel assembler based in California.

NextEra Energy Inc. represents 1.96 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $166.09 billion with the latest information. NEE stock price has been found in the range of $84.64 to $85.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.75M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 6384478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $87 to $85, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 37.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.87, while it was recorded at 85.23 for the last single week of trading, and 82.12 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $131,281 million, or 79.90% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,849,315, which is approximately 0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,328,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.3 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.53 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,263 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 56,761,674 shares. Additionally, 856 investors decreased positions by around 39,770,973 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 1,436,767,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,533,300,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 306 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,298,518 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,686,904 shares during the same period.