Missfresh Limited [MF] is -74.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ: MF] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, up 14.29%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Sales of Missfresh’s Private Label Fresh Food Brand Surged 300% For Q4 2021.

Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), a pioneer in China’s neighborhood retail industry, saw fourth-quarter 2021 sales for its private label Fresh Joy (“Xiang An Xin” in Chinese) product range grow 300%, as compared to the first quarter in the same year. This surge in sales is a result of Missfresh’s continued investment in and improvements to the private label products’ quality as well as increased customer trust and recognition of Missfresh’s in-house brands.

The Fresh Joy range encompasses more than 200 SKUs including vegetables, pork, chicken, eggs, baked products, and more. The fresh meats category guarantees “same day” freshness for customers as all meats are restocked daily and placed on Missfresh’s shelves the same day. As the seasons change, Fresh Joy also offers seasonal vegetables that are available for a limited time only, such as dandelions in the spring. The stable supply, freshness, and high quality of these seasonal offerings are possible through Missfresh’s China-wide direct-supply vegetable farm network such as in Yunnan, Shandong, and Anhui provinces.

Missfresh Limited stock is now -74.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MF Stock saw the intraday high of $1.525 and lowest of $1.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.00, which means current price is +42.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 730.82K shares, MF reached a trading volume of 11893751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Missfresh Limited [MF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MF shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Missfresh Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Missfresh Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Missfresh Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

How has MF stock performed recently?

Missfresh Limited [MF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, MF shares dropped by -37.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.47% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for Missfresh Limited [MF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1918, while it was recorded at 1.1228 for the last single week of trading.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Missfresh Limited [MF] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Missfresh Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.30.

Additionally, MF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 423.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Missfresh Limited [MF] managed to generate an average of -$179,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.81.Missfresh Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Missfresh Limited [MF]

There are presently around $13 million, or 4.90% of MF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MF stocks are: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS with ownership of 6,206,272, which is approximately -0.08% of the company’s market cap and around 6.77% of the total institutional ownership; GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 2,723,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 million in MF stocks shares; and LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.15 million in MF stock with ownership of nearly -56.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Missfresh Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ:MF] by around 2,914,869 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 3,149,294 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,973,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,037,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MF stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,838,989 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,998,687 shares during the same period.