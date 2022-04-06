MetLife Inc. [MET] Revenue clocked in at $71.08 billion, up 12.03% YTD: What’s Next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] jumped around 0.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $70.01 at the close of the session, up 0.53%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Carla Harris Named to MetLife’s Board of Directors.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Carla Harris has been elected to its board of directors, effective April 27, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005277/en/.

MetLife Inc. stock is now 12.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MET Stock saw the intraday high of $70.75 and lowest of $69.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.55, which means current price is +13.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4360421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $75.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.26.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.07, while it was recorded at 70.41 for the last single week of trading, and 63.45 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.02%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $42,765 million, or 75.90% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.97 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 588 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,190,057 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 43,395,128 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 538,505,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,090,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,383,995 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,916,145 shares during the same period.