Maxim Group lifts SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.23%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that SPI Energy Reports Record Revenue of $162 Million for 2021.

Company announces 2022 revenue guidance of $200-220 millionSPI Energy to host conference call to discuss 2021 results on April 4, 2022 at 4:15 pm ET.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SPI stock dropped by -57.68%. The one-year SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.71.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.65 million, with 23.86 million shares outstanding and 15.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 541.89K shares, SPI stock reached a trading volume of 13301560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60.

SPI Stock Performance Analysis:

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, SPI shares gained by 17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SPI Energy Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.16. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.29.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.14% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,958,182, which is approximately 18.96% of the company’s market cap and around 36.15% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 125,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in SPI stocks shares; and ARISTIDES CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.19 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 644,336 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 211,208 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,584,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,440,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,117 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 54,498 shares during the same period.