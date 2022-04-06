Maxim Group lifts Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] traded at a high on 04/05/22, posting a 11.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.19. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022.

Recon Technology, Ltd (Nasdaq: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”), today announced its financial results for the first six months of Fiscal Year 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33173946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Recon Technology Ltd. stands at 12.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.34%.

The market cap for RCON stock reached $37.09 million, with 27.31 million shares outstanding and 17.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, RCON reached a trading volume of 33173946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

How has RCON stock performed recently?

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.18. With this latest performance, RCON shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0610, while it was recorded at 1.0940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1847 for the last 200 days.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.85 and a Gross Margin at +15.05. Recon Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.63.

Return on Total Capital for RCON is now -25.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.29. Additionally, RCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] managed to generate an average of -$18,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]

There are presently around $5 million, or 16.70% of RCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCON stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,693,705, which is approximately 110.43% of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 673,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in RCON stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.67 million in RCON stock with ownership of nearly 117.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recon Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 2,971,272 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 71,676 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,526,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,569,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 543,670 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 71,359 shares during the same period.