Market cap of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] reaches 8.20B – now what?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] loss -5.88% or -4.2 points to close at $67.18 with a heavy trading volume of 7150629 shares. The company report on March 30, 2022 that ZIM Announces New Chartering Transaction for Six 5,500 TEU Wide Beam Newbuild Vessels.

Another Attractive Transaction to Secure Modern and Efficient Tonnage in Versatile Size.

It opened the trading session at $71.00, the shares rose to $71.39 and dropped to $66.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZIM points out that the company has recorded 53.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -175.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 7150629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $89.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for ZIM stock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.85, while it was recorded at 71.61 for the last single week of trading, and 55.27 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $3,119 million, or 37.50% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,762,800, which is approximately 4.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.84% of the total institutional ownership; HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., holding 3,065,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.91 million in ZIM stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $192.97 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -79.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 11,835,481 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 19,794,485 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,791,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,421,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,858,827 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,233,679 shares during the same period.