Market cap of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] reaches 178.29B – now what?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] loss -3.90% or -8.0 points to close at $197.21 with a heavy trading volume of 6261385 shares. The company report on March 29, 2022 that UPS Canada’s Safest Drivers Join Nearly 1,500 More Globally into the Circle of Honor.

More than 10,500 current UPS drivers have achieved 25+ years of accident-free driving.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced the induction of 1,495 of its drivers into the Circle of Honor, including 38 from Canada, an elite group of UPS drivers who have not had an avoidable accident for 25 years or more. Made up of drivers across four continents, this new class has a total of 37,375 years of safe driving.

It opened the trading session at $200.25, the shares rose to $202.20 and dropped to $196.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPS points out that the company has recorded 9.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 6261385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $243.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $244 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $245 to $270, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on UPS stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 195 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 5.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.35. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.68, while it was recorded at 208.74 for the last single week of trading, and 204.38 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 14.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

1,236 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 21,305,163 shares. Additionally, 806 investors decreased positions by around 19,261,042 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 465,445,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,011,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 326 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,275 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,378,548 shares during the same period.