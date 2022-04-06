Market cap of Inpixon [INPX] reaches 38.09M – now what?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.74%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Inpixon Secures Contract with Leading Ordering and Delivery Company to Provide Employee Experience App.

Implementation of Inpixon Smart Office Solution Intended to Optimize Hybrid Workplace Communication, Engagement, and Productivity.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it has contracted with a Fortune 1000-ranked ordering and delivery company to provide Inpixon’s smart office app to facilitate the customer’s hybrid workplace model and enhance the employee experience. The agreement includes professional services and annual subscription licenses with a total contract value of more than a half a million dollars.

Over the last 12 months, INPX stock dropped by -79.33%.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.09 million, with 124.76 million shares outstanding and 115.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, INPX stock reached a trading volume of 4320910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

INPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.74. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3511, while it was recorded at 0.2596 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7281 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inpixon Fundamentals:

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

INPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.50% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,773,950, which is approximately -3.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,937,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in INPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.32 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 3.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 1,372,113 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,090,649 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,570,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,033,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,129 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 631,560 shares during the same period.