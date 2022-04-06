Market cap of Anghami Inc. [ANGH] reaches 348.39M – now what?

Anghami Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGH] surged by $4.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.80 during the day while it closed the day at $13.41. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Anghami Rebrands on the Back of Landmark NASDAQ Listing.

First Arab tech company to float on the US stock exchange unveils striking new brand positioning and identity.

Spectacular projection of new logo with Anghami’s new partner global megastar Amr Diab lights up the Burj Khalifa in celebration of new positioning, visual identity and creative campaign.

Anghami Inc. stock has also gained 39.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANGH stock has inclined by 31.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.04% and gained 31.86% year-on date.

The market cap for ANGH stock reached $348.39 million, with 12.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 752.32K shares, ANGH reached a trading volume of 7711153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anghami Inc. [ANGH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGH shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anghami Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ANGH stock trade performance evaluation

Anghami Inc. [ANGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.98. With this latest performance, ANGH shares gained by 17.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for Anghami Inc. [ANGH]. The present Moving Average recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading.

Anghami Inc. [ANGH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Anghami Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Anghami Inc. [ANGH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 30.90% of ANGH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGH stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,850,256, which is approximately -0.995% of the company’s market cap and around 9.81% of the total institutional ownership; MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, holding 797,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 million in ANGH stocks shares; and RPO LLC, currently with $6.38 million in ANGH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Anghami Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGH] by around 1,407,600 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,341,529 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 5,183,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,932,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,162,291 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 770,849 shares during the same period.