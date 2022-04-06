Market Analysts see CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $31.385 during the day while it closed the day at $31.03. The company report on April 5, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock has also gained 0.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNP stock has inclined by 13.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.83% and gained 11.18% year-on date.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $19.21 billion, with 629.00 million shares outstanding and 628.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 5203757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $31, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

CNP stock trade performance evaluation

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.90 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.45, while it was recorded at 30.91 for the last single week of trading, and 26.77 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.32 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 1.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,745 million, or 94.20% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,003,301, which is approximately 2.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,536,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.42 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 44,295,293 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 45,496,260 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 483,931,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,722,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,120,125 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,478,224 shares during the same period.