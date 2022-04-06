Market Analysts see Baxter International Inc. [BAX] falling to $77. Time to buy?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] traded at a high on 04/05/22, posting a 1.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.49. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of ST Set Used to Help Treat Acute Kidney Injury Patients in the Hospital.

ST Set previously obtained FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to help meet increased demand for continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offers additional option to provide CRRT for patients in an acute care environment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4263467 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baxter International Inc. stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $37.98 billion, with 500.69 million shares outstanding and 499.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 4263467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $96.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $93, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BAX shares from 88 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has BAX stock performed recently?

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.49, while it was recorded at 77.49 for the last single week of trading, and 81.00 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.38%.

Insider trade positions for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $32,323 million, or 87.00% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 49,650,853, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,110,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.94 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 0.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 24,266,151 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 23,137,063 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 380,887,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,291,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,804,703 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,853,983 shares during the same period.