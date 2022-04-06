Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $21

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] gained 0.13% or 0.03 points to close at $22.40 with a heavy trading volume of 8612832 shares. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Mandiant Named a Leader in Cyber Security Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm.

New report acknowledges Mandiant as “known for superior, global threat intelligence and deep experience finding and rooting out sophisticated attackers”.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced its inclusion in “The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022” report. Through a rigorous 24-point evaluation of cyber security incident response services providers worldwide, Forrester identifies and ranks 13 top companies in the report. Mandiant is recognized as a Leader in the report based on market presence, strategy and current offering.

It opened the trading session at $22.35, the shares rose to $22.48 and dropped to $22.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MNDT points out that the company has recorded 29.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, MNDT reached to a volume of 8612832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 143.11.

Trading performance analysis for MNDT stock

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.79 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.29, while it was recorded at 22.34 for the last single week of trading, and 18.48 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $4,453 million, or 85.40% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,727,091, which is approximately -1.138% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,082,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.24 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $358.56 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 36,169,170 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 29,450,190 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 133,171,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,790,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,083,069 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 19,779,903 shares during the same period.