Lennar Corporation [LEN] Revenue clocked in at $28.01 billion, down -32.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] slipped around -3.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $78.87 at the close of the session, down -4.18%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Eight LMC Communities Earn EPA Energy Star Certifications.

Certifications reflect company’s commitment to energy conservation.

LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced that eight LMC communities were awarded Energy Star certifications from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for their energy conservation efforts. To be eligible for Energy Star certification, a community must earn an EPA score of 75 or higher on a scale of 1-100, which indicates that the community performed better than 75% of similar buildings nationwide.

Lennar Corporation stock is now -32.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEN Stock saw the intraday high of $82.76 and lowest of $78.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.54, which means current price is +0.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 4400088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $117.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $125 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.81.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.84, while it was recorded at 81.77 for the last single week of trading, and 100.01 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $19,961 million, or 96.10% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,650,363, which is approximately -1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,712,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.29 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -18.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 13,271,672 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 22,738,060 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 206,497,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,507,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,511 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,238,711 shares during the same period.