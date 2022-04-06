JP Morgan lifts Asana Inc. [ASAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] loss -8.23% or -3.44 points to close at $38.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4329796 shares. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Asana Anatomy of Work Index 2022: Work About Work Hampering Organizational Agility.

Almost 1 in 4 workers experienced burnout 4 or more times in the past year.

Employees waste 6 working weeks each year on a combination of duplicated work and unnecessary meetings.

It opened the trading session at $41.79, the shares rose to $41.86 and dropped to $37.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASAN points out that the company has recorded -62.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 4329796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $57.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $115 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ASAN shares from 143 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.87, while it was recorded at 40.36 for the last single week of trading, and 79.30 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $2,205 million, or 63.60% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,309,015, which is approximately 4.079% of the company’s market cap and around 23.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,121,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.84 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $173.14 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 8.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

203 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 10,148,836 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 9,394,235 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 37,949,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,492,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,478,252 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,172,132 shares during the same period.