Jefferies slashes price target on Black Knight Inc. [BKI] – find out why.

Black Knight Inc. stock is now -20.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKI Stock saw the intraday high of $67.14 and lowest of $58.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.27, which means current price is +27.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, BKI reached a trading volume of 6973510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Black Knight Inc. [BKI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $83.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Black Knight Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BKI stock performed recently?

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.60. With this latest performance, BKI shares gained by 13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.21, while it was recorded at 59.92 for the last single week of trading, and 72.53 for the last 200 days.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Knight Inc. [BKI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +21.44. Black Knight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31.

Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 12.80%.

Insider trade positions for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]

There are presently around $8,498 million, or 93.70% of BKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,287,830, which is approximately 13.431% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,796,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $817.71 million in BKI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $751.16 million in BKI stock with ownership of nearly 12.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Knight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Black Knight Inc. [NYSE:BKI] by around 14,911,330 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 13,234,721 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 115,223,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,369,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,895,338 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,524,456 shares during the same period.