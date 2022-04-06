ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Is Currently 1.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] traded at a high on 04/05/22, posting a 1.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.54. The company report on April 1, 2022 that ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on March 31, 2022, the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved grants of non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 218,500 shares of its common stock to three new employees under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employees’ becoming employees of ImmunoGen in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of ImmunoGen (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with ImmunoGen, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5447054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ImmunoGen Inc. stands at 6.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.91%.

The market cap for IMGN stock reached $1.15 billion, with 220.95 million shares outstanding and 219.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 5447054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

How has IMGN stock performed recently?

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.99. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Insider trade positions for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $1,051 million, or 86.90% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 20,241,458, which is approximately 9.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,131,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.83 million in IMGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $82.34 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -3.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 33,449,460 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 20,357,240 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 135,952,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,759,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,921,377 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,248,693 shares during the same period.