IMARA Inc. [IMRA] moved down -22.09: Why It’s Important

IMARA Inc. [NASDAQ: IMRA] loss -22.09% on the last trading session, reaching $1.27 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Imara Announces Results of Interim Analyses of Tovinontrine (IMR-687) Phase 2b Clinical Trials in Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia.

Interim results in Ardent trial for sickle cell disease showed no significant difference in median annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises in high-dose group versus placebo in an intent-to-treat population.

Interim results in Forte trial for beta-thalassemia demonstrated no meaningful benefit in transfusion burden or improvement in most disease-related biomarkers .

IMARA Inc. represents 26.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.55 million with the latest information. IMRA stock price has been found in the range of $1.02 to $1.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 236.97K shares, IMRA reached a trading volume of 6355581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IMARA Inc. [IMRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMRA shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IMARA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for IMARA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $30, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on IMRA stock. On June 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IMRA shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMARA Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

Trading performance analysis for IMRA stock

IMARA Inc. [IMRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.20. With this latest performance, IMRA shares dropped by -20.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.25 for IMARA Inc. [IMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5434, while it was recorded at 1.7160 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5232 for the last 200 days.

IMARA Inc. [IMRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.70.

IMARA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at IMARA Inc. [IMRA]

There are presently around $24 million, or 56.90% of IMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMRA stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,386,568, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 3,586,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 million in IMRA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.28 million in IMRA stock with ownership of nearly -13.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMARA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in IMARA Inc. [NASDAQ:IMRA] by around 1,473,126 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,849,175 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 11,622,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,944,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMRA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 227,754 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 951,322 shares during the same period.