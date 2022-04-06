Goldman lifts Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE: CIG] traded at a low on 04/05/22, posting a -2.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.24.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7158405 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for CIG stock reached $5.95 billion, with 1.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, CIG reached a trading volume of 7158405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $2.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.54.

How has CIG stock performed recently?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, CIG shares gained by 32.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.19 for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]

There are presently around $569 million, or 19.50% of CIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,368,773, which is approximately -0.767% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 31,792,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.55 million in CIG stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $39.95 million in CIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE:CIG] by around 44,368,881 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 20,861,854 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 106,248,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,479,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,520,821 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,670,110 shares during the same period.