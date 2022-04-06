General Electric Company [GE] fell -4.63% so far this year. What now?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] loss -2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $90.10 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Current Selects Arctic Sales as Its Newest Lighting Agent in Alaska.

The agency will represent Current’s DOT and municipality lighting in the largest state in America.

GE Current, a Daintree company has chosen Arctic Sales to carry its LED lighting and controls solutions for DOT and municipality applications in Alaska.

General Electric Company represents 1.10 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $98.21 billion with the latest information. GE stock price has been found in the range of $89.91 to $92.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 6716052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $112.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 65.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GE stock

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.23, while it was recorded at 92.14 for the last single week of trading, and 100.02 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

General Electric Company [GE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 47.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $68,274 million, or 68.30% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 115,488,862, which is approximately 6.137% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 82,214,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.57 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.28 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly -2.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 730 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 50,193,343 shares. Additionally, 888 investors decreased positions by around 85,159,380 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 606,597,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 741,950,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 248 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,975,513 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 5,071,390 shares during the same period.