Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] Revenue clocked in at $2.06 billion, down -12.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $12.19 during the day while it closed the day at $11.92. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Spirit Airlines Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from JetBlue Airways.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAVE) today announced that it has received an unsolicited proposal from JetBlue Airways (“JetBlue”) (Nasdaq: JBLU) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Spirit’s common stock in an all-cash transaction for $33.00 per share.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Spirit Board of Directors will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue’s proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders. The Board will conduct this evaluation in accordance with the terms of the Company’s merger agreement with Frontier and respond in due course. Spirit shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ULCC stock has declined by -16.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.65% and lost -12.16% year-on date.

The market cap for ULCC stock reached $2.57 billion, with 216.30 million shares outstanding and 208.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 8417144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ULCC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ULCC stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 23.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 14.51 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.43 and a Gross Margin at -17.14. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,580 million, or 100.00% of ULCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 178,834,034, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,974,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.14 million in ULCC stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $51.78 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly 4.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 185,799,496 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 6,034,233 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 24,595,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,428,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,961,660 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,465,736 shares during the same period.