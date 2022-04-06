For Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH], Analyst sees a rise to $46. What next?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] traded at a low on 04/05/22, posting a -0.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.23. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Invitation Homes Announces Pricing of $600 Million of 4.150% Senior Notes due 2032.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced a public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.150% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 99.739% of the principal amount and will mature on April 15, 2032. The offering is expected to close on April 5, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by the Company, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC and IH Merger Sub, LLC.

The Operating Partnership intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay all $204.6 million of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2018-3, and the remaining net proceeds to repay a portion of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2018-2 and for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, working capital, repayment of indebtedness, acquisitions and renovations of single-family properties and for related activities in accordance with our business strategy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4752857 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invitation Homes Inc. stands at 2.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $23.93 billion, with 598.30 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 4752857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $46.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 68.17.

How has INVH stock performed recently?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 40.54 for the last single week of trading, and 40.66 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.07 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

Earnings analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 14.83%.

Insider trade positions for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $24,049 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,864,736, which is approximately 3.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,992,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.81 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 29.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 68,968,613 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 29,716,917 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 497,179,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 595,865,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,605,926 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,694,603 shares during the same period.