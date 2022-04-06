For Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.68 during the day while it closed the day at $34.10. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Conagra Brands Issues Fiscal 2021 Citizenship Report.

Report highlights progress on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the publication of its Fiscal 2021 Citizenship Report, which shares the company’s progress against key ESG initiatives and actions that support each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report details Conagra’s efforts to nourish people, the planet and communities, and focuses on four different topic areas: Good Food, Responsible Sourcing, Better Planet and Stronger Communities.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock has also gained 2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAG stock has declined by -0.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.50% and lost -0.15% year-on date.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $16.11 billion, with 480.20 million shares outstanding and 477.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 5361603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 102.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.93, while it was recorded at 33.85 for the last single week of trading, and 33.64 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $69,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 1.61%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,701 million, or 85.40% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,951,894, which is approximately -1.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,259,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -11.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 25,781,123 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 33,312,151 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 342,703,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,796,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,900,796 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,077 shares during the same period.