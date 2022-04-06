For Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS], Analyst sees a rise to $57. What next?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE: RCUS] closed the trading session at $37.73 on 04/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.50, while the highest price level was $39.75. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Arcus Biosciences Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will replace Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASD:ISBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 7. S&P 500 constituent Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is acquiring Investors Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.77 percent and weekly performance of 1.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 687.69K shares, RCUS reached to a volume of 7623103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCUS shares is $64.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcus Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12.

RCUS stock trade performance evaluation

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, RCUS shares gained by 15.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.72, while it was recorded at 33.91 for the last single week of trading, and 34.21 for the last 200 days.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.17 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,685 million, or 69.90% of RCUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCUS stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,523,358, which is approximately 7.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,129,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.09 million in RCUS stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $119.71 million in RCUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE:RCUS] by around 7,111,822 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 2,967,456 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 38,227,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,306,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCUS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,005,919 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 640,623 shares during the same period.