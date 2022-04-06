Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] Is Currently -0.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.13%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that ESAB Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; PROG Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

ESAB Corp. (NYSE: ESAB) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, April 5. Effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, April 6, S&P MidCap 400 constituent PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) will replace Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASD: FRGI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Colfax Corp. (NYSE: CFX) is spinning off ESAB in a transaction expected to be completed on April 5. Post spin-off, Colfax will be renamed Enovis Corp. (NYSE: ENOV) and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. PROG Holdings is more representative of the small-cap market space and Fiesta Restaurant Group is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, FRGI stock dropped by -47.40%. The one-year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.97. The average equity rating for FRGI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $192.21 million, with 25.09 million shares outstanding and 24.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 98.56K shares, FRGI stock reached a trading volume of 4349512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGI shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $28, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on FRGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRGI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FRGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.13. With this latest performance, FRGI shares dropped by -19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.47 for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.20, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.29 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.80.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FRGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. go to 13.00%.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [FRGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $184 million, or 99.80% of FRGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRGI stocks are: JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. with ownership of 5,262,189, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,500,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.63 million in FRGI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.03 million in FRGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FRGI] by around 727,941 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 921,222 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 23,755,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,404,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRGI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,419 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 144,845 shares during the same period.