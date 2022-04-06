Evercore ISI slashes price target on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] – find out why.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] price surged by 7.69 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Board Member Alexander Hansson continues to accumulate NAT shares.

A sum of 8250289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.63M shares. Nordic American Tankers Limited shares reached a high of $2.45 and dropped to a low of $2.33 until finishing in the latest session at $2.38.

The one-year NAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.82.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.65. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.70 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $132 million, or 29.20% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,530,449, which is approximately 2.811% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,024,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.34 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $11.99 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 17,673,036 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,799,555 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 27,848,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,320,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,036,392 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 521,363 shares during the same period.