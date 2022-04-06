Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Stock trading around $8.95 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.82%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position.

Webcast on March 17, 2022.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock rose by 41.17%. The one-year Energy Fuels Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.42. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.40 billion, with 156.26 million shares outstanding and 152.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 6753220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 732.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $478 million, or 34.58% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,609,700, which is approximately 6.646% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 6,618,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.43 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.41 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 6.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 11,580,703 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,761,467 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 35,017,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,359,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,964 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,918,419 shares during the same period.