Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Is Currently -6.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] loss -6.17% or -9.66 points to close at $146.90 with a heavy trading volume of 4435364 shares. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Superwise Model Observability Platform Joins the Datadog Marketplace.

Superwise, the leading model observability platform built for high-scale ML operations, today announced a new integration with Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now generally available and new customers investing in ML operations can find Superwise licenses in the Datadog Marketplace.

Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs and more, helping organizations scale their cloud and hybrid environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.

It opened the trading session at $156.85, the shares rose to $157.37 and dropped to $143.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDOG points out that the company has recorded 3.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -110.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 4435364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $206.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 10.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 164.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.05, while it was recorded at 151.62 for the last single week of trading, and 146.06 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 54.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $30,086 million, or 79.20% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,169,517, which is approximately 7.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,708,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.27 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 31,659,517 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 24,717,919 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 148,428,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,806,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,991,046 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,297,338 shares during the same period.