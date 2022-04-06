Daiwa Securities slashes price target on UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] – find out why.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] jumped around 0.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.63 at the close of the session, up 13.74%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces Director Resignations.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that Ms. Xian Wang has tendered her resignation as a director of the Company, effective on March 18, 2022, due to the expiration of the service agreement between her and the Company. Mr. David Friedland has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company due to personal reasons, effective on March 18, 2022. Ms. Xian Wang and Mr. David Friedland’s resignations did not result from any disagreement with the Company.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is now 14.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TIGR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.7001 and lowest of $5.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.93, which means current price is +110.07% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 7607351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $17.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

How has TIGR stock performed recently?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 41.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +78.96. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.53.

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $112 million, or 15.60% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,934,569, which is approximately 14.156% of the company’s market cap and around 26.28% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 2,464,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.87 million in TIGR stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $12.63 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 41.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 5,723,834 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,384,098 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,870,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,978,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,821,398 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,854,572 shares during the same period.