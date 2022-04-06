CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] is -45.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSP] gained 14.68% on the last trading session, reaching $0.38 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that CNS Pharmaceuticals Receives Approval from Competent Authority of Switzerland for Potentially Pivotal Study of Berubicin for the Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).

Company previously received approval from swissethics, the umbrella organization of the cantonal Ethics Committees (EC) in Switzerland for the study.

Execution of global patient enrollment continues to progress in pivotal study of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 27.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.30 million with the latest information. CNSP stock price has been found in the range of $0.3319 to $0.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, CNSP reached a trading volume of 7353874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNSP shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for CNSP stock

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.64. With this latest performance, CNSP shares gained by 42.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3768, while it was recorded at 0.3469 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1316 for the last 200 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.07.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of CNSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 609,409, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 147,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in CNSP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $36000.0 in CNSP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNSP] by around 254,139 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 46,850 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 874,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,175,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNSP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,333 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 39,611 shares during the same period.