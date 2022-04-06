Citigroup slashes price target on The AES Corporation [AES] – find out why.

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] slipped around -0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.94 at the close of the session, down -0.84%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that AES Indiana joins National Electric Highway Coalition.

A commitment to support electric vehicle growth.

AES Indiana, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), has joined the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC), a collaboration of electric companies organized around the common goal of deploying electric vehicle (EV) fast charging infrastructure to support the growing number of EVs and to help ensure that the transition to EVs is seamless for drivers.

The AES Corporation stock is now 6.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AES Stock saw the intraday high of $26.52 and lowest of $25.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.86, which means current price is +31.25% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 4404162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AES Corporation [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

How has AES stock performed recently?

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 25.90 for the last single week of trading, and 23.87 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation [AES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $16,413 million, or 95.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,504,796, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69,975,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.46 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 6.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

319 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 45,731,441 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 40,645,659 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 541,031,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,408,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,431,566 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,520,052 shares during the same period.