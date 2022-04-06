Citigroup slashes price target on 111 Inc. [YI] – find out why.

111 Inc. [NASDAQ: YI] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.85 during the day while it closed the day at $2.69. The company report on March 17, 2022 that 111, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

111, Inc. (“111” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

111 Inc. stock has also loss -12.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YI stock has declined by -19.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.33% and lost -23.14% year-on date.

The market cap for YI stock reached $219.40 million, with 83.04 million shares outstanding and 26.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 679.18K shares, YI reached a trading volume of 5087590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 111 Inc. [YI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for 111 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 111 Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for YI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

YI stock trade performance evaluation

111 Inc. [YI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.09. With this latest performance, YI shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for 111 Inc. [YI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

111 Inc. [YI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 111 Inc. [YI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.18 and a Gross Margin at +5.00. 111 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -756.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.72.

111 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

111 Inc. [YI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 19.40% of YI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YI stocks are: ELEPHAS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 1,442,014, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.31% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 966,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 million in YI stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., currently with $2.42 million in YI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 111 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in 111 Inc. [NASDAQ:YI] by around 1,631,799 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 259,297 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,408,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,299,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,594,230 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 26,142 shares during the same period.