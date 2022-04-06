Carvana Co. [CVNA] is -47.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] plunged by -$11.5 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $129.43 during the day while it closed the day at $121.46. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Carvana Continues Iowa Expansion with Ames Launch.

Leading Online Auto Retailer Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to Ames Area Residents.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Ames area residents. Customers can shop more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana Co. stock has also loss -12.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVNA stock has declined by -45.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.65% and lost -47.60% year-on date.

The market cap for CVNA stock reached $20.98 billion, with 86.94 million shares outstanding and 78.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 4341011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $225.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $175 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $200, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on CVNA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVNA shares from 300 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 14.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

CVNA stock trade performance evaluation

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.42. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.84, while it was recorded at 123.83 for the last single week of trading, and 252.21 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +14.25. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69.

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,944 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,439,264, which is approximately 2.674% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,655,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.24 billion in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 37.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 19,458,354 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 11,158,606 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 74,256,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,873,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,361,009 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,189 shares during the same period.