BMO Capital Markets lifts Cameco Corporation [CCJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.02%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Baselode Intersects Widest Zone of Elevated Radioactivity To Date, Updates on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Drill Program.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (“Baselode” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the “Program”) on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (“ACKIO”), Hook project (“Hook”), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

“ACKIO continues to grow in size and impress us with results. Both AK22-18 and AK22-19 demonstrate the robust size of the uranium-fertile fluid pathways that have penetrated the ACKIO area. We are convinced that our drill holes to date have intersected the distal damage zone along the edges of a major mineralized structure and that a larger deposition point exists along the trend. Our recent structural analysis of ACKIO is very compelling as it confirms numerous features previously identified with our geophysical surveys which could lead to the discovery of zones with higher levels of radioactivity and point us to targets for unconformity mineralization. We are excited to continue drilling the ACKIO mineralized trend and to test other prospective targets on the Hook Project,” said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Over the last 12 months, CCJ stock rose by 63.63%. The one-year Cameco Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.94. The average equity rating for CCJ stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.33 billion, with 398.02 million shares outstanding and 397.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, CCJ stock reached a trading volume of 8067621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 39.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

CCJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.04, while it was recorded at 28.59 for the last single week of trading, and 22.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cameco Corporation Fundamentals:

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,625 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,326,319, which is approximately -5.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,415,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.39 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $357.82 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 2.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 30,456,730 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 35,372,217 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 167,204,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,033,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,452,189 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,102,309 shares during the same period.