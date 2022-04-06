Barclays lifts Endo International plc [ENDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] loss -5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.28 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Endo Begins Shipment of Premixed Ephedrine Sulfate Injection in Ready-to-Use Vials.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that its Par Sterile Products business has begun shipping premixed Ephedrine Sulfate Injection in a ready-to-use 50 mg/10 ml single-use vial.

“We are pleased to launch this new ready-to-use product as part of our agreement with Nevakar,” said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sterile Products at Endo. “This is a demonstration of our commitment to deliver quality, life-enhancing therapies to healthcare providers—when and how they need them.”.

Endo International plc represents 233.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $532.88 million with the latest information. ENDP stock price has been found in the range of $2.26 to $2.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, ENDP reached a trading volume of 4456737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ENDP stock

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.21. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.01.

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $452 million, or 81.40% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,827,860, which is approximately 1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,588,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.21 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $41.59 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 28,979,455 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 16,534,910 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 142,674,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,188,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,700,485 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,127,884 shares during the same period.