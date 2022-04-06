ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Is Currently -3.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.84%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. Files 2021 Annual Report On Form 20-F.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2021 20-F is available on ASEH’s website at www.aseglobal.com and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2021 Form 20-F are available to shareholders upon request and free of charge. To request a copy of the audited financial statements, please contact Citibank Shareholder Services at 1-877-CITI-ADR (248-4237).

Over the last 12 months, ASX stock dropped by -11.35%. The one-year ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.97. The average equity rating for ASX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.54 billion, with 2.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.57 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, ASX stock reached a trading volume of 7655255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $8.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ASX Stock Performance Analysis:

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.84. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.22, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 7.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ASX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to 34.20%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Insider Position Details

115 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 20,231,455 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 24,427,966 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 97,532,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,191,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,472,432 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,718,744 shares during the same period.