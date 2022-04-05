why Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] price surged by 41.90 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Protalix BioTherapeutics and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Announce Topline Results from the 24-Month Phase III BALANCE Clinical Trial of PRX-102 for the Treatment of Fabry Disease.

PRX-102 successfully met the primary endpoint on kidney function in active control, non-inferiority study vs. agalsidase beta.

Topline results demonstrated a favorable tolerability and immunogenicity profile for PRX-102.

A sum of 190426008 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 313.20K shares. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.00 and dropped to a low of $1.47 until finishing in the latest session at $1.49.

The one-year PLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.44. The average equity rating for PLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLX shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 298.00.

PLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.25. With this latest performance, PLX shares gained by 69.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.81 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9426, while it was recorded at 1.1420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1950 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.36 and a Gross Margin at +57.37. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.92.

PLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.40% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,292,963, which is approximately -43.417% of the company’s market cap and around 17.88% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 630,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in PLX stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $0.26 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 724,200 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,215,459 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 16,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,922,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,333 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 763,863 shares during the same period.