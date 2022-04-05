why Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.62

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] traded at a low on 04/04/22, posting a -0.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.67. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Fifth Third Affirms Commitment to Financial Education During Financial Capabilities Month.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bank continues to be deeply committed to financial education. As we celebrate Financial Literacy Month in April, we’re proud to report that over 2.8 million people have been educated though our various programs in the past 18 years. Fifth Third’s L.I.F.E. (lives Improved through Financial Empowerment) programs are designed to financially empower people at every age and every stage in life, with in-person and virtual modules.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6371928 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.55%.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $29.42 billion, with 688.22 million shares outstanding and 682.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 6371928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $51.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.02. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.12, while it was recorded at 43.39 for the last single week of trading, and 42.67 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

There are presently around $23,110 million, or 82.70% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,040,329, which is approximately -3.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,486,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.97 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -0.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

415 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 22,820,130 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 30,944,019 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 500,828,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,592,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,385,575 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,550,205 shares during the same period.