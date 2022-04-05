why BlackBerry Limited [BB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.29

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.66%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Delivers another record quarter for design-related revenue for IoT, both sequential and year over year billings growth for Cybersecurity, as well as positive operating cash flow and net profit.

Over the last 12 months, BB stock dropped by -27.42%. The one-year BlackBerry Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.58. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.27 billion, with 632.49 million shares outstanding and 568.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, BB stock reached a trading volume of 21644619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.66. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 7.46 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,479 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,918,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.45 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $170.2 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -2.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 21,665,741 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 16,817,983 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 180,647,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,130,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,059,970 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,184,579 shares during the same period.